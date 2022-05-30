Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,510,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
