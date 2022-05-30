SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $192,495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,453,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $71,647,000.

SITE opened at $137.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

