SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,686,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $61.11 on Monday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

