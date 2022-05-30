SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SJW. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SJW Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

