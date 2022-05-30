SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SLGWF opened at $0.11 on Monday. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

