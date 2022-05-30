Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of SRRTF opened at $11.84 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

