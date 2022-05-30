SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $25.68 on Monday. SMC has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

