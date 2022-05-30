Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,685.40 ($21.21).

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.15) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.01) to GBX 1,680 ($21.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.15) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.22. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.15).

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.03), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,128,244.27).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

