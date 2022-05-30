Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.92 Million

Analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will announce $293.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.20 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Snap One posted sales of $253.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.54 million and a P/E ratio of -26.15. Snap One has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

