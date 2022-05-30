Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM stock opened at $113.33 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,576,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.