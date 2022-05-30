SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.04.
SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.55 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.90.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
