SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.04.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.55 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

