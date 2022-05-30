Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

