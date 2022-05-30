Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several brokerages have commented on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.74) to €16.80 ($17.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.34) to €25.50 ($27.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

