Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.

SLSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

