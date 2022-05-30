Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.

SLSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Shares of SLSSF opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.