Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

In other news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,852.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 170,151 shares of company stock worth $462,595 and have sold 12,304 shares worth $34,205. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $18,822,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SONX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

