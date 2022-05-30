SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report $381.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.30 million. SouthState reported sales of $332.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 224,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

