SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

SSB traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $81.01. 6,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,634. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

