Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.