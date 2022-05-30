Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 24th

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SPSY opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.86) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.07. Spectra Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 179 ($2.25). The stock has a market cap of £66.96 million and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning systems that removes sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

