Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 47.75 ($0.60) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.86. The company has a market cap of £245.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. Speedy Hire has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.05 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.
Speedy Hire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.