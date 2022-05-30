Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 47.75 ($0.60) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.86. The company has a market cap of £245.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. Speedy Hire has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.05 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

