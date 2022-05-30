Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price objective for the company.

TOY opened at C$44.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$37.88 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.2800001 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

