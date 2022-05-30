Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $78.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

