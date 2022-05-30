Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SQSP opened at $20.75 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Squarespace by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Squarespace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

