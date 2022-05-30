SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,759 ($22.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,801.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.87. The company has a market capitalization of £18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($11,237.79).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

