Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

STN stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

