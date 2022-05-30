State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. State Street has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.