Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 411.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 1,933.98%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

