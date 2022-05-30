Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.08. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

