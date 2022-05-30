Stephane Arsenault Sells 1,400 Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Stock

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.53, for a total transaction of C$21,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,339.77.
Stephane Arsenault also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00.
TSE HRX traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.31. 56,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,674. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.46 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The firm has a market cap of C$562.48 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRX shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
See Also
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.