Stephens Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $102.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.70. 167,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

