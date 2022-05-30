Stephens Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $102.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.70. 167,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
