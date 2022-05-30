Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STER shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

