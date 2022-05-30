StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

