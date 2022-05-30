StockNews.com Downgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Hold

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.67 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

