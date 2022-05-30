StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 539,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Shares of STON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.00. StoneMor has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
