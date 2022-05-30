StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 539,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of STON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.00. StoneMor has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in StoneMor by 296.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneMor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StoneMor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.