Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.23 on Monday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stratasys by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stratasys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.