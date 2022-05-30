Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,644. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

