Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.06. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $13,110,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.