Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.96) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday.

ETR SZU traded down €0.11 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting €12.37 ($13.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($15.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.30 and its 200 day moving average is €12.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 38.54.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

