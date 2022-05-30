Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock traded down €0.11 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting €12.37 ($13.16). The stock had a trading volume of 170,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($15.55). The business has a 50 day moving average of €12.30 and a 200 day moving average of €12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.