Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.08.
