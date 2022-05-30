Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.