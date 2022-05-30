Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.59% from the company’s previous close.

SDRY stock opened at GBX 168.08 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The company has a market capitalization of £138.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 132.60 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 468 ($5.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.67.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,762.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,101.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

