Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE SPB opened at C$12.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

