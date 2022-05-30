SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURG stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

