Swiss Re AG Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSREY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.