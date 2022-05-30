Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will announce $475.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.00 million and the lowest is $474.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $327.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $148.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.64.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

