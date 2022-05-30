Synthomer plc (SYNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.30 on July 5th

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 328.57 ($4.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.80 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.18).
In other news, insider Steve Bennett bought 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($24,550.47). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($34,881.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 238,814 shares of company stock worth $66,185,526 in the last ninety days.
Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
