Synthomer plc (SYNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.30 on July 5th

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 328.57 ($4.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.80 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.18).

In other news, insider Steve Bennett bought 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($24,550.47). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($34,881.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 238,814 shares of company stock worth $66,185,526 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.44) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($6.90).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

