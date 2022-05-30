T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.89 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

