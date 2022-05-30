TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TAGOF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TAGOF. Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €26.00 ($27.66) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.