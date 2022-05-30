Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.30.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.