Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.78. 100,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,005. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

